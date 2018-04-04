The following information is based on a press release from Karo Pharma AB (Karo Pharma) published on April 4, 2018 and may be subject to change.



The Board of Karo Pharma has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for May 3, 2018, approves a rights issue. The terms and subscription price are expected to be announced on April 30, 2018. The scheduled Ex-date is May 8, 2018. Provided that the AGM approves the rights issue, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Karo Pharma (KAROB).



For further information please find attached file.



