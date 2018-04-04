

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's central bank decided to leave its key interest rates unchanged, on Wednesday.



The Board of the National Bank of Romania kept its policy rate at 2.25 percent, while economists had forecast a quarter point rate hike.



The bank also maintained the deposit facility rate at 1.25 percent and the lending facility rate at 3.25 percent.



The bank also said it will maintain the existing levels of minimum reserve requirement ratios on both leu- and foreign currency-denominated liabilities of credit institutions.



Today's decision has increased the risk that policymakers won't do enough to take the steam out of domestic demand, Liam Carson, an economist at Capital Economics, said.



Nonetheless, the economist expects 150 basis point increase in policy rate over the rest of 2018, taking it to 3.75 percent by year-end.



There's a growing risk that monetary policy is kept too loose for too long, which is likely to result in a more abrupt tightening of monetary policy and a sharper slowdown in grown further down the line, Carson added.



