

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CarMax Inc. (KMX) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $122.1 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $152.6 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $4.08 billion from $4.05 billion last year.



CarMax Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $122.1 Mln. vs. $152.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.67 vs. $0.81 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q4): $4.08 Bln vs. $4.05 Bln last year.



