Company secures four oral presentations, including three that will highlight new data demonstrating activity of rezafungin against Candida auris and azole-resistant Aspergillus

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing novel anti-infectives including immunotherapies, today announced that data from preclinical studies of its lead antifungal rezafungin will be presented at the 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) to be held in Madrid, Spain, April 21-24, 2018.

"At this year's ECCMID meeting Cidara and our collaborators will present a significant amount of new data highlighting the full utility of rezafungin in areas of highest unmet need," said Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Cidara. "Rezafungin's potent efficacy against Candida auris and azole-resistant Aspergillus, as well as its substantial penetration into the respiratory tract, strengthens the growing body of evidence differentiating it in the treatment and prophylaxis of deadly invasive fungal infections."

ECCMID convenes leading experts from around the world to present and discuss the latest research findings in infectious diseases, infection control and clinical microbiology. A total of five presentations at the 2018 ECCMID Congress, comprising four oral presentations and one poster, will report data evaluating Cidara's lead antifungal rezafungin, the only once-weekly product candidate in development for the treatment and prevention of life-threatening invasive fungal infections.

Details of the five ECCMID presentations are as follows:

Oral Presentations

Title: Multicentre determination of CD101 (rezafungin) susceptibility of Candida species by the EUCAST method

Author: Arendrup, et. al.

Date and time: Tuesday, April 24, 9:22-9:32 a.m. CET

Location: Hall K, IFEMA Feria de Madrid

Presentation number: O0938

Oral Session: News on Antifungal Therapy

Title: Rezafungin (CD101) demonstrates potent in vitro activity against Aspergillus, including azole-resistant A. fumigatus isolates and cryptic species

Author: Wiederhold, et. al.

Date and time: Tuesday, April 24, 9:34-9:44 a.m. CET

Location: Hall K, IFEMA Feria de Madrid

Presentation number: O0939

Oral Session: News on Antifungal Therapy

Title: EUCAST susceptibility testing of rezafungin (CD101): activity against Candida auris

Author: Arendrup, et. al.

Date and time: Tuesday, April 24, 10:10-10:20 a.m. CET

Location:Hall K, IFEMA Feria de Madrid

Poster number: O0942

Oral Session: News on Antifungal Therapy

Title: Pharmacodynamic (PD) evaluation of rezafungin against Candida auris in the persistently neutropenic murine model of disseminated candidiasis

Author: Lepak (Andes), et. al.

Date and time: Tuesday, April 24, 10:34-10:44 a.m. CET

Location: Hall K, IFEMA Feria de Madrid

Poster number: O0944

Oral Session: News on Antifungal Therapy

Poster Presentation

Title: High and sustained lung epithelial lining fluid (ELF)-to-plasma exposure ratio from a single dose of rezafungin (CD101): efficacy comparison to posaconazole and micafungin in a mouse pulmonary aspergillosis infection model

Author: Ong, et. al.

Date and time: Saturday, April 21, 3:30-4:30 p.m. CET

Location: Paper Poster Arena, IFEMA Feria de Madrid

Poster number: P0173

Poster Session: Aspergillus in the Laboratory

Copies of these presentations will be available on the Cidara website following the meeting: www.cidara.com

About Invasive Fungal Infections

Invasive fungal infections (IFIs) represent a serious threat to millions of patients worldwide, resulting in more than 1.5 million deaths annually and mortality rates ranging from 15 to 65 percent. These infections are especially relevant for patients whose immune systems have been compromised, such as patients undergoing bone marrow transplantation (BMT) or chemotherapy. Of the most significant IFIs, approximately 90 percent of related deaths are primarily caused by Candida,Aspergillus, and Pneumocystis. Candida auris (also called C. auris) has become a growing public health concern and can cause bloodstream infections and even death, particularly in hospital and nursing home patients with serious medical problems. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than one in three patients with invasive C. auris infection die.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing new anti-infectives that have the potential to transform the standard of care and save or improve patients' lives. The company is currently advancing its novel echinocandin antifungal, rezafungin acetate, formerly known as CD101 IV, through clinical trials. Rezafungin has improved pharmacokinetics compared to existing echinocandins and the potential for expanded utility across patient settings. It is the only once-weekly product candidate in development for the treatment and prevention of life-threatening invasive fungal infections. The company's Phase 2 STRIVE clinical trial of rezafungin met its primary safety and efficacy objectives, and Cidara plans to initiate Phase 3 pivotal trials in the treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis and the prophylaxis of invasive fungal infections in 2018. Cidara also is leveraging its novel Cloudbreak platform to develop antibody-drug conjugates for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Gram-negative bacterial infections. Cloudbreak is the first immunotherapy discovery platform designed specifically to create compounds that directly kill pathogens and also direct a patient's immune cells to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

