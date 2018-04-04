Transaction provides potential for further development of novel mAbs while allowing Arsanis to continue to focus its resources on ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of lead product candidate ASN100

Arsanis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying monoclonal antibody immunotherapies to address serious infectious diseases, today announced that it has entered into an agreement under which BB100, LLC has secured an exclusive, worldwide preclinical development license, and an option to a clinical development and commercialization license, to monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) targeting E. coli that were discovered by Arsanis in its ASN200 program.

"This transaction allows Arsanis to continue the focused execution of our ongoing ASN100 Phase 2 clinical trial while providing for the potential advancement of our novel, multi-modal mAbs targeting E. coli, a leading cause of serious hospital infections," said René Russo, chief executive officer of Arsanis. "We are pleased to place these mAbs in the hands of BB100, a subsidiary of Bravos Bioscience, LLC, led by Dr. Paul Ambrose and a leadership team that is globally recognized as a leader in anti-infective drug development and has played a critical role in the development and approval of many anti-infectives developed over the last decade."

Under the agreement, Arsanis has granted BB100 the exclusive right to conduct further preclinical development activities on licensed mAbs, with an option to enter into an exclusive global development and commercial license.

About ASN200

The ASN200 program is currently in preclinical development. Within this program, Arsanis discovered a unique monoclonal antibody, ASN-4, that has multiple modes of action against the hyper-virulent, multi-drug resistant E. coli ST131-O25b:H4 clone. ASN-4 is directly bactericidal and provides anti-inflammatory effects without the need for innate immune cells and therefore, has the potential to be beneficial even in immunocompromised patients. In addition, ASN-4 has been demonstrated to potentiate the activity of antibiotics, potentially minimizing the use of last-line antibiotics with less favorable toxicity profiles. ASN-4 is highly potent and elicits a high level of protection at very low doses in relevant animal models and therefore has the potential to be used both for prevention of disease in colonized, high-risk patients and treatment of patients with serious infections, including those in whom antibiotics have failed.

About BB100

BB100 is a fully owned subsidiary of Bravos Biosciences, LLC. Paul G. Ambrose Pharm.D., F.I.D.S.A., currently serves as president of the Institute for Clinical Pharmacodynamics (ICPD, Schenectady, NY). Both Bravos Biosciences and ICPD are cofounded by Drs. Ambrose, Sujata M. Bhavnani and Christopher M. Rubino. The team's areas of scientific inquiry primarily involve anti-infective translational science, with the goal of improving patient care through the application of pharmacokinetic-pharmacodynamic (PK-PD) principles. Dr. Ambrose has held academic appointments at the University of Oxford and the University at Buffalo as well as past industry positions including at Bristol Myers Squibb. Dr. Ambrose holds a Pharm.D. from the University of the Pacific and completed a Post-Doctoral Fellowship in infectious diseases at Hartford Hospital.

About Arsanis

Arsanis, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying monoclonal antibody (mAb) immunotherapies to address serious infectious diseases. A deep understanding of the pathogenesis of infection, paired with access to what the company believes to be some of the most advanced mAb discovery techniques and platforms available today, has positioned Arsanis to further its goal of building and advancing a pipeline of novel mAbs with multiple mechanisms of action and high potency against their intended targets. The company's lead clinical program, ASN100, is aimed at serious Staphylococcus aureus infections and is being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the prevention of S. aureus pneumonia in high-risk, mechanically ventilated patients. In addition to ASN100, its preclinical pipeline is comprised of mAbs targeting multiple serious bacterial and viral pathogens, including respiratory syncytial virus.

Arsanis is a U.S. company headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with European research and preclinical development operations headquartered in Vienna, Austria (Arsanis Biosciences GmbH).

For more information, please visit the Arsanis website at www.arsanis.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those regarding Arsanis' plans, strategies and expectations for the clinical development of its mAb programs; the expected benefits of the option and license agreement for ASN200; and the potential benefit of its strategic plans and focus. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "would," "could," "potential," "possible," "hope," "strategy," "milestone," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from Arsanis' current expectations and beliefs. For example, there can be no guarantee that any mAb programs Arsanis is developing will successfully commence or complete necessary preclinical and clinical development phases, or that development of any of Arsanis' product candidates will successfully continue. There can be no guarantee that any positive developments in Arsanis' business will result in stock price appreciation. Management's expectations and, therefore, any forward-looking statements in this press release could also be affected by risks and uncertainties relating to a number of other important factors, including: Arsanis' results of clinical trials and preclinical studies, including subsequent analysis of existing data and new data received from ongoing and future studies; the content and timing of decisions made by the U.S. FDA and other regulatory authorities, investigational review boards at clinical trial sites and publication review bodies; Arsanis' ability to obtain and maintain requisite regulatory approvals and to enroll patients in its planned and ongoing clinical trials; unplanned cash requirements and expenditures; competitive factors; Arsanis' ability to obtain, maintain and enforce patent and other intellectual property protection for any product candidates it is developing; Arsanis' ability to maintain key collaborations; and general economic and market conditions. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the caption "Risk Factors" included in Arsanis' public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Arsanis expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

