Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market (AI) Growth Forecast at 37.32% CAGR to 2022

Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market (AI) 2018-2022 report added in ReportsnReports.com. The analysts forecast Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2018-2022 to grow at a CAGR of 37.32% during the period 2018-2022. Key players in the Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: Alphabet, TomTom, Bosch, HARMAN International, Delphi, and NVIDIA.

Commenting on the report, an Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market analyst one trend affecting this market is advent of infotainment systems powered by automotive AI. Automotive AI can be defined as the technological capability of the machine to make logical decisions based on certain parameters without the aid of a human.

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the application of AI, such as human-machine interface, ADAS applications, and autonomous vehicles.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

- Americas

- APAC

- EMEA

Key questions answered in this report

- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



The report, Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market (AI) 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Another related report is Global Automotive Aftermarket Telematics 2018-2022, the analysts forecast Global Automotive Aftermarket Telematics to grow at a CAGR of 28.88% during the period 2018-2022. Companies are Delphi, TomTom International, Intel Corporation, Verizon Telematics, and Geotab.

One trend affecting this Automotive Aftermarket Telematics is penetration of 5G technology. The automotive telematics system is a device that deals with sending, receiving, and storing information regarding the vehicle and other parameters. The telematics system collects information from different on-board sensors, such as speed sensors, braking system, ADAS, airbags, transmission control system, and many other systems.

