Crown Bioscience Inc.: CrownBio to Showcase Scientific Expertise in Preclinical Drug Development at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Conference

SAN DIEGO, April 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Bioscience (http://www.crownbio.com/), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Crown Bioscience International (TWSE:6554) and a global drug discovery and development services company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular and metabolic disease research, will showcase their scientific expertise at this year's American Association for Cancer Research's International Conference (AACR) in Chicago, IL on April 14th - 18th.

CrownBio's scientists will present more than a dozen scientific posters describing their latest efforts to revolutionize preclinical development of cancer treatments. These scientific posters will demonstrate the combined power of CrownBio's integrated oncology platform to advance oncology pipelines using their exhaustive patient-derived xenograft (PDX) collection, innovative humanized tumor models and three dimensional ex vivo cultures that recapitulate the in vivo tumor microenvironment. Featured work will show data from novel models that enable precise evaluation of new cancer therapeutics, including bi-specific T-cell engagers (BiTEs), targeted cancer immunotherapies and combinatory immunotherapies.

"I am excited to share Crown Bioscience's cutting-edge research with colleagues at AACR," said Dr. Henry Li, Crown Bioscience's Vice President of Translational Oncology. "The data presented will exhibit the utility of our clinically relevant solutions to identify critical biomarkers and improve preclinical evaluation of cancer therapies."

"Crown Bioscience is honored to play a leading role in presenting opportunities for scientific advancements at AACR," said Laurie Heilmann, Chief Business Officer. "The work of our dedicated scientific team exemplifies Crown Bioscience's commitment to helping researchers solve global health challenges through continued innovation of our scientific translational platform."

Delegates can request copies of the posters and learn more about Crown Bioscience's scientific translational platform at booth #3012.

