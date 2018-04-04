Comodo CA and CertCenter AG to Launch 'Chrome 66 Release Celebration'

CLIFTON, N.J., April 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comodo CA (http://www.comodoca.com/), a worldwide leader in digital identity solutions, and CertCenter AG, an independent certificate management company, have joined forces to help customers keep their websites operational in the wake of Google's plan to distrust certain TLS/SSL certificates (https://security.googleblog.com/2017/09/chromes-plan-to-distrust-symantec.html), starting with the release of Chrome 66.

The alliance comes at a critical time as thousands of customers are required to replace their existing certificates and will need help navigating that process. Comodo CA's TLS/SSL certificates solutions have been fully integrated into CertCenter (https://www.certcenter.com/)'s Certificate Management Suite and APIs so customers can order and quickly replace a comparable product that will be trusted by Google Chrome and other leading browsers.

"With the release of Chrome 66, thousands of websites will be at risk, that is going to have a major impact on businesses globally," said Bill Holtz, CEO, Comodo CA. "This strategic partnership enables customers to benefit with our industry-leading issuance speed combined with CertCenter's trusted expertise, allowing them to quickly install the right solutions that meet customers' needs so that they can stay operational."

"We would like to help all website administrators who are currently suffering from the fear that they will not receive their replaced certificate in time," said Andreas Mallek, CEO at CertCenter.



"Even for those who have forgotten to think about the timely replacement, we would like to help out with a complimentary certificate with Extended Validation (EV) or a discounted Domain Validated (DV) certificate," said Luis Federico Reimers, head of marketing and sales at CertCenter.

Reimers also pointed out the need to raise the awareness among both the site operators as well as the users. A connection between a browser and a server should not only be encrypted (as is the case with all domain validated certificates). Modern TLS certificates with Extended Validation (EV) helps to distinguish between the good guys and bad guys as the site operator's real identity will show up in the browser's address bar.

Customers and partners can learn more and take advantage of those promotional offers by visiting https://release-party.com (https://release-party.com/) or https://release-party.de (https://release-party.de/).

About Comodo CA

A trusted advisor by enterprises globally for more than two decades, Comodo CA provides digital identity solutions for businesses of all sizes - protecting their employees, customers, intellectual property and overall brand - from damages caused by fraudsters impersonating people and devices.

As the largest commercial certificate authority with over 100 million SSL certificates issued worldwide, Comodo CA has the experience and performance to meet the growing need to secure transactions and create online trust. For more information, visit ComodoCA.com (https://www.comodoca.com/) or via twitter @Comodo_SSL (https://twitter.com/Comodo_SSL).

About CertCenter

CertCenter offers cutting-edge tools and APIs to manage X.509 based certificates. Whether SSL/TLS, Code Signing, E-Mail Encryption or Client Authentication; As a multi-award-winning and independent partner to the leading Certification Authorities, CertCenter offers smart solutions, especially for the hosting industry, SMBs, and the enterprise market. For more information, visit CertCenter.com (https://www.certcenter.com/) or via twitter @certcenter_us (https://twitter.com/certcenter_us).

Lisa Johnson 425-766-8736 Lisa@ljstratcomm.com