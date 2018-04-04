Digital resilience group Shearwater has acquired UK-based data loss protection firm GeoLang, its third such acquisition since the launch of its new digital resilience strategy. Shearwater is set to drop a total of £1.7m on GeoLang, which will be settled via the issue of 43.2m shares at a price of 4p each, with an additional 14.4m shares twelve months after the acquisition. Shearwater, which has also agreed to cover GeoLang's existing debt of around £300,000, claimed that the market for DLP ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...