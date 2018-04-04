sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,03 Euro		+0,004
+15,38 %
WKN: A0CA5J ISIN: GB00B00T3528 Ticker-Symbol: DTW 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SHEARWATER GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SHEARWATER GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SHEARWATER GROUP PLC
SHEARWATER GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SHEARWATER GROUP PLC0,03+15,38 %