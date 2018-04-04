Due to a delay in contractual discussions with a new customer, Collagen Solutions warned investors on Wednesday that it had seen a material impact to revenues and would now be unable to meet its current revenue expectations. The biomaterials developer and manufacturer said the delay, combined with additional previously disclosed customer product delays, will mean that Collagen's revenue for its trading year ended 31 March will fall around 10% to £3.5m. Collagen also noted that its loss for the ...

