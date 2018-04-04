Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - ArcelorMittal Makes Fresh Offer for Essar Steel India in the Second Round of Bidding

Stock Monitor: Worthington Industries Post Earnings Reporting

The other participants who bid for Essar Steel in the second round included JV of Numetal and JSW steel and the Vedanta Group.

Sharing his views on the second bid, Lakshmi Mittal, Chairman and CEO ArcelorMittal, said:

"We believe that ArcelorMittal, together with NSSMC, has the most relevant credentials and experience and is the most credible owner for Essar Steel given our decades of steel industry expertise, backed up by industry leading research and development and a wide range of innovative product capabilities."

Kosei Shindo, President of NSSMC, added:

"Essar Steel is a good asset with a lot of potential and I believe that NSSMC and ArcelorMittal could provide operational experience and access to the best of global technologies that will enable Essar Steel to reach its potential and greatly contribute to the turnaround of the Indian steel manufacturing sector."

Backdrop

Essar Steel Ltd is a fully integrated flat carbon steel manufacturer with a production capacity of 10 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). Essar Steel is under the corporate insolvency resolution process as per the provisions of India's Insolvency Bankruptcy Code 2016. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the start of bankruptcy proceedings against Essar Steel in August 2017. The Company was among the 12 companies which the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had asked banks to refer to the bankruptcy court.

NCLT's decision was based on the two petitions filed by State Bank of India (SBI) and Standard Chartered Bank, two of the leading lenders to Essar Steel. Essar Steel owed approximately Rs 45,000 crore to its lenders out of which assets valued nearly Rs31,671 crore had become non-performing as of March 31, 2016. The Company owed 93% of this amount to a consortium of 22 creditors led by SBI, while it owed approximately $538 million to Standard Chartered Bank.

ArcelorMittal had submitted its first bid for Essar Steel on February 12, 2018. Numetal, a SPV (special purpose vehicle) floated by Russian lender VTB Bank and Rewant Ruia was the second Company that had made a final bid on Essar Steel in the first round. Six other Companies had submitted expressions of interest for Essar Steel, which included Tata Steel, state-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd ("SAIL"), ArcelorMittal, Numetal, Vedanta, and Singapore-based fund SSG.

The first bids from ArcelorMittal and Numetal were rejected after they were found ineligible as per the Insolvency Bankruptcy Code (IBC) laws which prevented the promoters of defaulting Companies from bidding for stressed assets. ArcelorMittal's bid was found ineligible as its JV with Uttam Galva is awaiting resolution from NCLT. The bankers had sought fresh bids for Essar Steel following the rejection of bids from ArcelorMittal and Numetal. The deadline was April 02, 2018, for second round of bidding for Essar Steel.

ArcelorMittal's contention is that it had already sold its stake in Uttam Galva and exited from another defaulter Company KSS Petron, before it made the bid for Essar Steel in the first round. However, stock exchange had not incorporated the changes and hence ArcelorMittal's bid for Essar Steel in the first round was declared not eligible. ArcelorMittal approached the Ahmedabad bench of the NCLT to clarify its stand on the matter of eligibility of its bid.

The bankers had indicated that if ArcelorMittal is able to delink itself as a promoter of Uttam Galva, or if the Company standardized their loans, it could bid for Essar Steel again in the second round.

About Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp.

Tokyo, Japan-based NSSMC was formed in 2012 with the merger of Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal. It is the world-leading integrated steel producer and manufactures a wide range of value-added steel products. The Company's business is focussed on three business fields - high-grade steel products for automobiles, resources and energy and civil engineering, construction, and railways. The Company has manufacturing facilities worldwide including 13 steelworks in Japan. Its production capacity is approximately 50 million tons of crude steel per year. The Company has over 84,000 employees globally.

About ArcelorMittal

Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining Company. The Company caters to the needs of the major global steel markets including automotive, construction, household appliances, and packaging. In FY16, the Company had an annual achievable production capacity of approximately 113 million tonnes of crude steel. It is one of the largest iron ore producers in the world and had 14 operating units with mines in operation and development in Brazil, Bosnia, Canada, Kazakhstan, Liberia, Mexico, Ukraine, and the US. The Company has significant global presence with across 60 countries and an employee strength of over 199,000 people worldwide.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 03, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, ArcelorMittal's stock slightly advanced 0.80%, ending the trading session at $31.60.

Volume traded for the day: 4.86 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 3.64 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 22.67%; and past twelve-month period - up 26.15%

After yesterday's close, ArcelorMittal's market cap was at $31.07 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 7.08.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.32%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Steel & Iron industry. This sector was up 1.5% at the end of the session.

