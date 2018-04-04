Northwest IL 17th Congressional District: 'Liberty Act' Calls for the Complete Re-organization of All Federal Agencies

Republican Nominee for Congress Releases His First Sponsored Legislation to Create a More Efficient State and Federal Government

GALENA, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2018 / Bill Fawell, the Republican nominee for the 17th Congressional District in Illinois, released his first sponsored legislation today, the Liberty Act. Acknowledging that an aspiring Congressman proposing legislation is unusual, Fawell said we live in very unusual times.

"America is reaching the end of its economic and moral tether and something is going to happen - with or without the peoples consent. It is better to plan for, solicit and establish the Consent of the Governed in anticipation of this inevitable change. To do this we must return the powers of the people's Congress to their Congress, and to the states, the constitutional powers of the states," said Fawell.

Citing the federal governments recent passage of a $1.3 trillion Omnibus spending bill that projects a growing $1 trillion annual deficit on top of the $20 trillion in federal debt, Fawell said with a growing debt to GDP ratio over 100 percent, that means the federal government is technically bankrupt.

"In a bankruptcy there are only two choices: re-organization or liquidation. Liquidation means violent revolution, so a re-organization is in order. Accordingly, I propose to legislate the decentralization of all public, independent and private executive branch federal agencies. By doing so, all the powers our Constitution assigns to both our Congress and the States as prescribed by Article I, Section 8 of our United States Constitution, will be restored."

Fawell said that over the past 100 years the powers of the Congress and the States have been handed over to various "created" federal agencies, which are administrated within the executive branch via the Necessary and Proper (Elastic) Clause of Section 8. His Liberty Act will effectively change that.

"The powers of all public agencies - like the EPA, Department of Education, Health and Human Services - will be given over completely to the States, which already have in place mirror agencies, allowing for the smooth transition of power. Independent and public agency law, regulation and policy will be turned over to the law-making process our Constitution assigns to our Congress," Fawell said.

"I ask you - what is more efficient and closer to the people - 50 states within a few hours of every American citizen vying to get a law approved, or one ivory-towered bureaucrat sitting 1,500 miles away? It might as well be 15,000 miles away. How can five former lobbyists at the Federal Communications Commission decide internet policy for 300 million American's, when our Constitution assigns that duty to the 535 members of Congress?" Fawell said.

"I intend to strike at the heart of what is wrong in America today, at the daily operating model of our government, the nuts and bolts, which according to President George Washington, have been usurped into the hands of 'cunning, ambitious and unprincipled men.' The unhappy truth in America today is these federal agencies have replaced the people's Congress in our government; and this, according to Washington, 'is the customary weapon by which free governments are destroyed.' Sadly, this is the current fate of America today," Fawell lamented.

Fawell's campaign for Congress is punctuated by the dual mottos "Live the Dream" and "Take Back America" as the highest service he can give to not only his district, but for any Congressperson to provide to their district. This is the purpose in proposing the Liberty Act legislation to all Americans across all America.

Go to www.ElectFawell.com to support his campaign and to review his earlier endorsement of what Fawell calls Liberty Legislation: 1) Term Limits, 2) the REINS Act, which restores the powers to make laws back to our Congress and away from federal agencies, and 3) HR 24/S 26, the Federal Reserve Bank Transparency Act and an audit of the Fed; view his explanations on Youtube at https://youtu.be/xpgi8NoX8yg; at Facebook Elect Fawell; on Twitter @billfawell; or www.electfawell.com/fawell-blog to check the link to the blog page.

