PGA Tour Pros Aim To Get Fitter Than Ever with Trifecta Meal Delivery

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2018 / As play on the golf course heats up this week with The Masters swinging underway, healthy nutrition is taking the PGA by storm with the arrival of Trifecta (https://www.trifectanutrition.com), the nation's largest all organic meal delivery service, as top players look to get fitter than ever.

Shipping directly to the locker rooms of PGA tour stops all over the country, Trifecta is on-boarding dozens of professional players on the PGA Tour including Scott Stallings, Camilo Villegas and Morgan Hoffman. Offering the perfect combination of healthy meals that are 100% USDA certified organic, and are ready to eat when they need them, Trifecta is catering to the top Tour players' needs to maintain a healthy diet with the demands of traveling over 200 days a year on the road.

Recently speaking to the Golf Channel, Scott Stallings commented, "Trifecta has changed my life. It's made it easy coming and going on the road and at home to have something that is reliable - Trifecta is healthy and clean."

"Making healthy eating convenient is the true key to weight loss. The PGA Tour is a great example of the hidden value of using a service like Trifecta - convenience," said Greg Connolly, CEO and Co-Founder of Trifecta. "The players are traveling sometimes as much as 260 days per year, which leads them to eating out all the time. The busier you are, the more you eat out, unless you have a service like Trifecta. We deliver directly to hotels, locker rooms, houses or any other location the players need. The fact that PGA Tour Pro Scott Stallings was able to lose 25+ pounds while traveling is a great example of how people can successfully lose weight using Trifecta, no matter how busy they are or how much they travel."

Working with both Trifecta and Renaissance Periodization (https://renaissanceperiodization.com/) - diets and training backed by science - to achieve his weight loss goals, Scott Stallings (currently ranked 65 on the PGA Tour) lost 27 pounds in nearly nine weeks between mid-January 2018 through the end of March by doing weekly meal prep and planning his meals whether he was at home training or on the road competing.

"Renaissance Periodization is honored to have the opportunity to work with an athlete of Scott's caliber and assist him with transforming his body and improve his performance on the PGA tour," said Nick Shaw, Founder and CEO of Renaissance Periodization. "We're hoping more professional athletes will take notice and see what a difference scientific dieting can make in their professions."

Renaissance Periodization - diets and training backed by science - was founded with the understanding that science is the surest path to the truth, and in this field, to results. Their approach is the rigorous application of scientific principles to nutrition and training and was built on a foundation of peer-reviewed literature and experimentally confirmed theory. Renaissance Periodization boasts the most qualified staff in the industry of 20+ experts including a practicing medical doctor, 17 PhDs and five Registered Dietitians along with U.S. Olympic Sports Nutrition Consultant, Dr. Mike Israetel. Since 2012, Renaissance Periodization has helped hundreds of thousands of clients worldwide, ranging from world champion athletes to everyday men and women looking to get in better shape.

"The combination of Renaissance Periodization and Trifecta is a perfect match that can help anyone reach their goals," added Scott Stallings. "The team at Renaissance Periodization has does a great job explaining how the plan is supposed to work, and Trifecta has taken all the information from Renaissance Periodization and applied it to take the guess work out of what to eat."

Since launching in August 2015, Trifecta has become the largest all-organic meal delivery service in the nation. Eliminating shopping, cooking and cleaning by delivering fully cooked meals directly to customers' doors in all 50 states, Trifecta's food is the highest quality in the industry and uses 100% USDA Organic, Gluten, Dairy and Soy-Free ingredients that are never frozen, and Wild Caught/Grass Fed. All of their food arrives in a refrigerated case, vacuum sealed and ready to eat. Trifecta offers meals in four categories to meet everyone's needs including Paleo, Vegan, Clean Eating and Classic Meals. Additionally, Trifecta has an A La Carte section that operates more like an online grocery store deli with fully prepared meats and vegetables you can order by weight.

Furthermore, putting them on the forefront of nutrition technology, in September of 2017 Trifecta launched their new app "Trifecta - Fitness, Nutrition and Tracking" in order to introduce for the first time an all-in-one solution for how people track their food and performance right from their smartphones. Giving users the ability to track their fitness, nutrition, calories, macro and micro nutrients utilizing Trifecta's food database consisting of over 5,000,000+ food items including all of Trifecta's 180+ food items and meal plans, giving them the widest on-demand selection in the country. Users can also train with celebrity athletes like Brooke Ence and Urijah Faber.

For more information on Trifecta, visit https://www.trifectanutrition.com or follow them at https://www.facebook.com/trifectameals, @trifectasystem on Instagram and Twitter or subscribe to them on YouTube at Trifecta.

