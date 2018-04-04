

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health (CVS) announced a new initiative focused on chronic kidney disease and dialysis, which builds upon the company's focus on driving innovation in the management of chronic disease to help improve patient health outcomes while managing costs.



The company noted that the new program will focus on early identification of kidney disease and expansion of home dialysis in order to optimize care for patients with chronic kidney disease. CVS Health's unique enterprise assets along with the company's introduction of a truly innovative new home hemodialysis technology, position the company as a positive disruptor in the field with the ability to help reshape and redefine the kidney care space.



CVS Health said it will be approaching this new initiative in a staged approach with phases focused on early disease identification and patient education, followed by the development of a comprehensive home dialysis program, for both hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis.



As part of the home dialysis program, CVS Health will be initiating a pivotal clinical trial to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of a new home hemodialysis device in support of a planned FDA submission to obtain market clearance. The device has been designed with features intended to make home hemodialysis simple and safe for patients, in order to facilitate longer, more frequent treatments. In published clinical research, longer, more frequent hemodialysis treatments lead to better outcomes in appropriate patient populations.



