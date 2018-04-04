

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced the U.S. FDA accepted the company's New Drug Application and granted priority review for dacomitinib, a pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, for the first-line treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer with EGFR-activating mutations. The PDUFA goal date for a decision by the FDA is in September 2018.



The company noted that Dacomitinib is the second investigational Pfizer lung cancer medicine to receive regulatory acceptance within two months. The European Medicines Agency has also accepted the Marketing Authorization Application for dacomitinib for the same indication.



