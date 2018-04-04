Luxury Villa On Island Of Mauritius To Be Sold At Auction Without Reserve Via Concierge Auctions

LONDON, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ConciergeAuctions is to sell a luxury Mauritian villa, adjacent to the Four SeasonsResortMauritiusat Anahita. Lunéa Villa, currently listed at 4.5million USD, will sell without reserve, to the highest bidder. Bidding will open on April 27th and end on April 30th. The auction marks the company's first sale in Mauritius, the idyllic tropical island nation in the Indian Ocean, four hours' flight from Johannesburg, South Africa, and just over six hours' flight from Dubai.

Benefitting from lagoon and ocean views, the property extends to 2,200 square metres. The villa itself offers 450 square metres of internal living space, incorporating four en-suite bedrooms, a private study and a number of living and entertaining spaces. Externally, there is a second storey deck, a landscaped garden fringed with royal palm trees and endemic vegetation, al fresco dining area and a 10-metre infinity pool. In addition, the property benefits from a two-car garage, offering ample storage space. The villa is accessed via a private gated entrance.

Lunéa Villa is situated within Anahita Golf and Spa Resort, off the stunning ÃŽle aux Cerfs Lagoon. Not only does this allow the buyer immediate access to resort facilities, including private beach, pool, spa, tennis courts, fitness centre and restaurants, but it also qualifies the owner and their immediate family to permanent residency in Mauritius, as part of the country's Integrated Resort Scheme.

The property is easily accessed by international visitors via helicopter and Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport can be reached by car in 45 minutes. The capital, Port Louis and commercial centre, Ebene Cybercity, are one hour from the villa.

"The property offers unparalleled luxury to even the most discerning of buyers," stated Paulina Kimbel, director of business development for Concierge Auctions. "Our luxury auction platform will expose this tropical piece of paradise to a global audience in what is an accelerated and intensified marketing exposure cycle. Crucially, a wider audience of buyers will therefore assess the opportunity and be able to name their price and compete to own."

The property is open for preview daily, from 1pm to 4pm, or by appointment. To book an appointment or to register to participate in the sale, visit www.conciergeauctions.com.

