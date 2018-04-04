

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The ADP national employment report for March will be published at 8.15 am ET Wednesday. The market analysts are looking for consensus of 185,000, down from 235,000 in the last month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback rose against the pound, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 106.24 against the yen, 0.9592 against the franc, 1.2275 against the euro and 1.4016 against the pound as of 8:10 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX