Ra Entertainment Inc. Introduces RACoin - Cryptocurrency For The Real World Gambling Industry

Ra Entertainment Inc., a modern and innovative company, which is building a new Las Vegas based on the blockchain technology. They have successfully finished the pre-sale in only 2 days and ahead of schedule, raising almost $ 10 000 000! The company succeeded in attracting the most influential funds and investors in Asia and Europe, proving its well-established credibility on the ICO market. After this breakthrough, Ra Entertainment Inc. has a chance to become one of the most successful token sales of 2018.

The public token sale starts on April 16th, 2018 and will last until May 16th, 2018. The specialists have predicted that the project will be successful and will continue to attract venture capital and investments.

RA Entertainment Inc. is a high-tech company focused on creating an advanced user experience in gambling. The team is focusing on developing and delivering effective and affordable solutions both for online and offline levels of interaction. It is building the Palau World Complex as a starting point to integrate blockchain ideas in a traditional gambling business. Palau World will be built and developed regardless of the outcome of the token sale.

The company has an ambition to introduce RACoin to the global gambling industry as well as the hotel and entertainment centres all around the world It has already started negotiations with the hotel complexes and gambling platforms in Asia and Europe, who will also incorporate RACoin into their infrastructure. RACoin is the first unified functional cryptocurrency, which, due to its advanced architecture, can be successfully used both on the internet and in non-digital spheres. This truly unique feature of RACoin makes it attractive for both businessmen, crypto-enthusiasts and ordinary users.

Another great privilege and opportunity of RACoin is the jackpot participation. It will be played out each time the special standalone account accumulates 100,000 RAC. Along with the iterative "operation" jackpot there will be a one-time "crowd sale prize" from the "token sale" jackpot, exclusively designed for token purchasers, which will launch at the end of the public token sale.

Now is the time when digital money is coming to life - everyone is able to enjoy the advantages of blockchain technologies which have become a reality with RACoin.

Join the token sale now to experience a new level of gambling tomorrow. The blockchain is coming.

https://racoin.io/?utm_source=prnswr

https://t.me/racoinnews