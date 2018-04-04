North American Floor Adhesives Market is Likely to be a US$ 1.1 Billion Opportunity by 2023, Acrylic Adhesives to Witness the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period of 2018 to 2023; Says a New Report From Stratview Research

DETROIT, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report onNorth American Floor Adhesives Market by Material Type (Epoxy Adhesives, Polyurethane Adhesives, Acrylic Adhesives, Vinyl Adhesives, and Other Adhesives), by Application Type (Tile & Stone, Carpet, Wood, Laminates, Vinyl Flooring, and Others), by Technology Type (Water-based Adhesives, Solvent-based Adhesives, and Other Adhesives), by End-User Type (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and by Region (the USA, Canada, and Mexico), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660595/Stratview_Research_Logo.jpg )



This 150-page market report, from Stratview Research, studies the North American floor adhesives market over the trend period of 2012 to 2017 and forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

North American Floor Adhesives Market: Highlights

As per Stratview Research, the North American floor adhesives market is likely to reach an estimated value of US$ 1,097.9 million in 2023,which offers an opportunity to the industry players to align themselves with the market growth. The upward trajectory of the floor adhesives market in the region is likely to continue with attractive growth opportunities in the entire ecosystem of the market in the coming years. Growing North American construction industry, an increasing consumption of adhesives in North America, increasing usage of water-based adhesives to reduce the VOC emissions, replacement of mechanical fastening systems with adhesives, and ability of adhesives to bond dissimilar materials are the driving factors that are burgeoning the growth of floor adhesives in the North American market.

Based on the material type, polyurethane adhesives currently dominate the market, driven by its higher usage in wood flooring applications. Acrylic adhesives are likely to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to their increased usage in LVT flooring and carpet applications.

Research findings suggest that there is an increasing usage of adhesives instead of mechanical fastening systems in the wood flooring application. Wood flooring requires more adhesive content per square feet, which further elevates the demand for adhesives in the segment. Vinyl flooring application is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, driven by an increasing demand for luxury vinyl tiles (LVT) in North America.

In terms of technology type, water-based technology currently dominates the North American floor adhesives market. The technology type is also likely to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, driven by stringent regulations regarding reducing VOC emissions to create safer environment.

Register Here for a Free Sample of the 150-Page Report

The USA is likely to maintain its leading position in the region during the forecast period, whereas Mexico is expected to witness the highest growth in the foreseeable future. Some of the major floor adhesive suppliers in North America include Arkema Inc. (including Bostik), Ardex GmbH, Bona AB, H.B. Fuller Company, Mapei Corporation, Roberts Consolidated, and W.F. Taylor Co., Inc., and Sika AG.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the North American floor adhesives market and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. The following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

North American Floor Adhesives Marketby Material Type:

Epoxy Adhesives

Acrylic Adhesives

Polyurethane Adhesives

Vinyl Adhesives

Others

North American Floor Adhesives Marketby Application Type:

Tile & Stone

Carpet

Wood

Laminate

Vinyl Flooring

Others

North American Floor Adhesives Market by Technology Type:

Water-based Adhesives

Solvent-based Adhesives

Other Adhesives

North American Floor Adhesives Market by End-User Type:

Residential Construction

Commercial Construction

Industrial Applications

North American Floor Adhesives Marketby Country:

USA

Canada

Mexico

