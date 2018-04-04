At the request of Iconovo AB, 556938-0156, Iconovo AB's shares will be traded on First North as from April 6, 2018.



The company has 5,726,000 shares as per today's date.



Short name: ICO -------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 6,776,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010868943 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 153694 -------------------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556938-0156 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table/230 -------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE -------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK --------------------------------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name ----------------- 4000 Health Care ----------------- 4500 Health Care -----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46(0)8-463 80 91.