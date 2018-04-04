NN Group NV: NN Group announces appointments in Executive and Supervisory Boards

The Supervisory Board of NN Group N.V. intends to reappoint Delfin Rueda as member of the Executive Board and to designate him as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of NN Group N.V. and vice-chair of the Executive Board for a term of four years.

Delfin Rueda was appointed to the Executive Board as CFO on 1 March 2014 and as member of the Management Board on 7 July 2014. The current term of appointment of Delfin Rueda ends at the close of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of NN Group on 31 May 2018. The reappointment will be effective after notification of the General Meeting at the AGM.

Furthermore, the Supervisory Board has decided to nominate Heijo Hauser and Hans Schoen for reappointment as members of the Supervisory Board for a term of four years. Heijo Hauser and Hans Schoen have both been members of the Supervisory Board since 7 July 2014. The proposals for reappointment will be submitted for adoption at the AGM.

In addition, Yvonne van Rooij has decided to step down as Supervisory Board member as of the close of the AGM. Following her resignation the Supervisory Board decided to nominate David Cole for appointment as member of the Supervisory Board effective 1 January 2019. David Cole, former chief financial officer and chief risk officer of Swiss Re Ltd., is nominated on the basis of his extensive international experience in, and in-depth knowledge of, the insurance and banking sector and his experience as board member and supervisory board member. His term of appointment will end at the close of the AGM in 2022. The proposal for appointment of David Cole has been approved by the Dutch Central Bank (DNB), and will be submitted for adoption at the AGM. Jan Holsboer, NN Group's Supervisory Board chair, will succeed Yvonne van Rooij as chair of the Remuneration Committee, and will be considered as appointed pursuant to the enhanced recommendation right of the Central Works Council.

Further information will be included in the convocation for the AGM, which will be available from 17 April 2018 at www.nn-group.com (http://www.nn-group.com).

