Bergman & Beving AB: Bergman & Beving acquires BVS Brannvernsystemer AS

Bergman & Beving acquires BVS Brannvernsystemer AS - strengthens its position within passive fire protection

Building Materials, a division within the Bergman & Beving Group, has today signed an agreement to acquire all shares in BVS Brannvernsystemer AS.

BVS is a provider of passive fire protection solutions focusing on fire curtains, smoke ventilation and inspection hatches under its own brand names Flammatex and Inspecto. The business is primarily aimed at the Norwegian market, but the company also has a sales company in Sweden and own production in Hungary. The company, based in Stavanger, has a turnover of approximately 21 MNOK per year and has 15 employees.

"BVS well complements our existing offer and strengthens our position in passive fire protection, which is an interesting growth area for Bergman & Beving," says Max Lagerstedt, Division Manager for Building Materials.

The closing is taking effect immediately and the acquisition is expected to have a marginal positive impact on Bergman & Beving's earnings per share during the current fiscal year.

Stockholm, 04 April 2018

Bergman & Beving owns and refines companies that develop and market strong brands for professional users in industry and construction, mainly in the Nordic region, the Baltic States and Poland. Bergman & Beving aims to enable successful product companies to take the next step and become leading brands in their categories. The Group currently has some 15 brands, about 1,000 employees and revenue of approximately SEK 3.8 billion. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read more on the company's website: www.bergmanbeving.com.

