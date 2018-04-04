sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
04.04.2018 | 15:01
PR Newswire

ABI Research's April 12 Webinar Targets Sensors and Making Factories Smart

OYSTER BAY, New York, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:
30-Minute Webinar:How Will Sensors Make Factories Smart?

WHEN:
Date:April 12, 2018 (Thursday);Time: 2 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time
Duration: 30 minutes, including question-and-answer session

WHO:
Presented by ABI Research's Principal Analyst Pierce Owen

WHY:
CIOs at major manufacturers are now asking themselves, "How do we get the most out of our data? What types of data sources can help us improve or solve problems? What comes next?"

If they want to change the type of data they are working with, they must change the types of sensors from which data is collected. They must constantly try to help the organization gain a better understanding of its own assets and operations and run them more efficiently.

Manufacturers need to figure out where they face the most operational costs and where existing sensors or solutions cannot find the root causes of faults or generate an accurate digital twin. From there, they can work with sensor and software suppliers to try to find a better way to "look inside" the machine, equipment or process. Depending on the application or use case, different types of sensors may provide a different perspective.

WHICH QUESTIONS WILL BE ADDRESSED:

  • With what types of data should manufacturers work?
  • How should manufacturers implement edge analytics and sensor fusion?
  • How can sensor suppliers and manufacturers increase the efficiency of deploying new types of sensors?
  • What needs to happen to derive value from digital twin technologies?
  • What do manufacturers need to do to implement safe and effective IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) technologies?

HOW TO REGISTER:

Click here to register or visit https://www.abiresearch.com/webinars/how-will-sensors-make-factories-smart/

WHAT ELSE?

ABI Research's transformative technologies Webinar series is complimentary to attend. All attendees receive a PDF of the presentation after the Webinar. And, all registrants are welcome to watch the on-demand replay at their convenience.

For a complete list of all ABI Research's upcoming Webinars, click here or visit https://www.abiresearch.com/webinars/.

Contact Info:




Global


Deborah Petrara

Christopher Leary

Tel: +1.516.624.2558

Tel: +1.516.624.2544

pr@abiresearch.com

pr@abiresearch.com

ABI Research www.abiresearch.com

About ABI Research

ABI Research provides strategic guidance for visionaries needing market foresight on the most compelling transformative technologies, which reshape workforces, identify holes in a market, create new business models and drive new revenue streams. ABI's own research visionaries take stances early on those technologies, publishing groundbreaking studies often years ahead of other technology advisory firms. ABI analysts deliver their conclusions and recommendations in easily and quickly absorbed formats to ensure proper context. Our analysts strategically guide visionaries to take action now and inspire their business to realize a bigger picture. For more information about ABI Research's forecasting, consulting and teardown services, visionaries can contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/276887/abi_research_logo.jpg


