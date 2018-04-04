New Paris location now offers AWS users Zadara advanced enterprise storage features

AWS Summit, Booth #1823 Zadara, a worldwide provider of enterprise-class storage-as-a-service (STaaS), today announced that it has expanded the availability of its award-winning VPSA Storage Array service to both Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Equinix customers to the AWS EU (Paris) Region. This is the fourth European AWS Region where Zadara offers VPSA services, in addition to the AWS EU (London), AWS EU (Frankfurt), and AWS EU (Ireland) Regions. The AWS EU (Paris) Region is Zadara's 14th AWS Region worldwide and is enabled through a value-added relationship with Equinix.

Market research data shows an accelerating transition from traditional CapEx purchases to OpEx-based storage services. Enterprises, government and educational organizations, and managed service providers are recognizing the significant functional and economic benefits of storage-as-a-service. According to market research firm IT Brand Pulse, by the year 2020, storage-as-a-service will account for approximately 50 percent of the overall $50 billion enterprise storage market.

With this latest expansion, Zadara, an Advanced Tier Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN), now is able to provide customers of both AWS and Equinix the full enterprise suite of Zadara Storage Cloud offerings. Businesses located in Paris, and global companies with a presence in Paris, can enjoy the benefits of pure OpEx-based, enterprise storage-as-a-service. AWS and Equinix users also have the option to automatically replicate data among any of the many Zadara locations worldwide.

"We are thrilled to be adding support for our 14th global AWS Region. This expansion not only adds value to local businesses in France, but offers a broader range of options to GDPR-conscious customers throughout the European region and beyond," said Noam Shendar, vice president and general manager, Hyperscale Cloud Business, at Zadara. "The award-winning Zadara Storage Cloud is now available to a greater number of AWS and Equinix customers addressing the strong demand for Zadara data services in the local region."

"Today's announcement by Zadara to support the AWS EU (Paris) Region will enable FTI to offer greater functionality to our customers," said Greg Winters, senior managing director, technology operations for FTI Consulting, Inc. "FTI is now able to provide an ever higher level of service to both French enterprises and global companies doing business in France. Additionally, we now support new replication options within the European Union, not previously available to our customers."

"Zadara is delivering on the promise of flexible, agile and scalable storage-as-a-service solutions worldwide," said Frank Berry, CEO, IT Brand Pulse. "Corporate enterprises are demanding enterprise grade functionality in a pay-as-you-go model. Zadara's new expansion into Paris, France, demonstrates its commitment to maintaining a leadership position in this rapidly growing market. With the combination of AWS, Zadara and Equinix offerings, customers have unique and compelling benefits."

About Zadara

Zadara offers enterprise Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) through the award-winning Zadara Storage Cloud. It can be deployed at any location (cloud, on-premises or hybrid), supporting any data type (block, file and object) and connecting to any protocol (FC, iSCSI, iSER, NFS, CIFS, S3, Swift). The VPSA Storage Array service provides enterprise SAN and NAS while the VPSA Object Storage service delivers private object storage. Zadara provides resource isolation, exceptional data security, and management control. Zadara is available via OPaaS (On-Premises-as-a-Service) and through a variety of partners including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and others. Learn more at www.zadarastorage.com, Zadara's Blog, LinkedIn and Twitter.

