Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, today announced that it has successfully completed the acquisition of Quayle Munro Limited, an independent advisory firm that provides corporate finance advisory services to companies underpinned by data analytics, content, software, and services. The agreement was originally announced on January 16, 2018, and closed on April 3. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

As of the transaction close, Quayle Munro's team of 40 professionals has joined Houlihan Lokey to establish a new global Data Analytics industry group within Corporate Finance as well as expand the firm's financial institutions, financial technology, and education capabilities in Europe.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, valuation, and strategic consulting. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm's commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is ranked as the No. 1 M&A advisor for all U.S. transactions, the No. 1 global restructuring advisor, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, according to Thomson Reuters.

