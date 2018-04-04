Global Translational Regenerative Medicine Market Prospects 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Stem Cell Therapies, Tissue Engineered Products, Gene Therapies

Report Details

The Global Translational Regenerative Medicine market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.1% in the first half of the forecast period. Stem cell therapies accounted for the majority of the revenue in the market with an estimated market share of 56.0% in 2017.

Report Scope

•Global Translational Regenerative Medicine market forecastsfrom 2018-2028

• Global Translational Regenerative Medicinesubmarket forecastsfrom 2018-2028 covering:

• Stem Cell Therapies

• Tissue Engineered Products

• Gene Therapies

This study discusses thelate-state clinical trialsandpipelineas well asmarket drivers and restraintsof each submarket.

• Translational Regenerative Medicineregional market forecastsfrom 2018-2028, covering:

• United States

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

• Forecasts from 2018-2028 of theleading productsin the Global Translational Regenerative Medicine market:

• Osteocel Plus

• Trinity ELITE

• TEMCELL /Prochymal

• Apligraf

• Dermagraft

• Epifix

• ReCell

• Neovasculgen

• Glybera (alipogene tiparvovec)

• IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec)

• Assessment of theleading companiesin the Global Translational Regenerative Medicine market:

• Alphatec Spine

• Anterogen

• Athersys

• Avita Medical

• AxoGen

• Medipost

• Mesoblast

• NuVasive

• Ocata Therapeutics

• Organogenesis

• Pharmicell

• Regenerys

• TiGenix

• UniQure

• Vericel Corporation

• Information oncurrent developments, current advancementsandcurrent key approvalsin the field of translational regenerative medicine market.

•SWOTandPorter's Five Force analysisof the translational regenerative medicine market

List of Companies Mentioned in the Report

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Advanced BioHealing

Advanced Tissue Sciences

Advantagene

Alliqua BioMedical, Inc.

AlloSource

AlphaTec Spine

Amedica

Amgen

Amorcyte

Amorepacific Group

AnGes MG

Angioblast Systems

Anika Therapeutics

Anterogen

Apceth

Arcarios B.V

Ark Therapeutics

Athersys Inc

Avita Medical

Axiogenesis AG

AxoGen

Baxter

Beike Biotechnology

Benda Pharmaceutical

BioCardia, Inc.

BioD

Bioheart

BioMed Realty Trust, Inc

BioSante Pharmaceuticals

BioTime

BioTissue AG

BioVex Inc

Blackstone Medical

Bluebird bio, Inc.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics

Caladrius Biosciences

California Stem Cell Inc

Capricor

Cardio3BioSciences

Celgene

Cell Medica

Cell Targeting

CellCo Tec

Cellerant Therapeutics

Cellular Dynamics International, Inc.

Cephalon

Ceregene

CHA Biotech

Chiesi Farmaceutici

Cipla

Co.don AG

Cold Genesys

Cook Biotech Inc

Cytomedix

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo

DePuy Mitek (Johnson & Johnson)

Dimension Therapeutics, Inc.

FibroCell Science

Gamida Cell Ltd

GE Healthcare

Genzyme Corporation (Sanofi)

Histogenics

Homology Medicines, Inc.

Humacyte

Human Stem Cell Institute

Insulete Inc

Integra LifeSciences

Interxon Corporation

Invetech

Irvine Scientific

ISTO Technologies

Janssen Biotech Inc

Japan Tissue Engineering Co

JCR Pharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson

Kinetic Concept Inc

Kite Pharma

LecTec Corporation

Lincoln Park Capital

Lonza

Lonza Houston, Inc.

MacroCure

Medipost

Medtronic

Mesoblast

MiMedx Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi Tanabe

Myriad Genetics

Neostem

Neuralstem

Nippon Zoki Pharmaceuticals

NuVasive

Ocata Therapeutics

OncoCyte

Orchard Therapeutics

Organovo

Orphan Biovitrum AB (Sobi)

Orteq Ltd.

Orthofix

Osiris Therapeutics

Oxford BioMedica

Pall Corporation

Parcell Laboratories

Pfizer, Inc.

Pharmicell

Promethera Biosciences SA

Regenerys

Regeneus

Reliance Life Sciences

ReNeuron

RTI Surgical

Rusnano Corporation

Sangamo Biosciences

Sanofi

Semma Therapeutics

Servier

Shanghai Sunway Biotech

Shenzhen Sibiono GeneTech

Shire

Singapore General Hospital

Skye Orthobiologics

Smith & Nephewbv

Sobi Partners

Spark Therapeutics

StemCells, Inc.

Stempeutics Research

Stratatech Corporation

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

TCA Cellular Therapy

Tengion Inc

Teva Pharmaceuticals

TiGenix

TissueGene, Inc.

U.S. Stem Cell Inc.

UniQure

Vericel Corporation

Viacyte Inc

Vital Therapies

WKD Holding Oy

Xcellerex

Xenetic Biosciences

Zimmer

