The share capital of the following share will be reduced in the Nasdaq Copenhagen's systems as per 6 April 2018.



ISIN DK0010267129 -------------------------------------------------------- Name: RTX -------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 9,142,838 shares (DKK 45,714,190) -------------------------------------------------------- Change: 200,000 shares (DKK 1,000,000) -------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 8,942,838 shares (DKK 44,714,190) -------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 5 -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: RTX -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 5090 --------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=672087