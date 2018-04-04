Daily Litecoin News UpdateLast night, the Litecoin price spiked as much as 13% on Coinbase before giving up much of that gain. Something was driving investors to Litecoin, even though the broad market was correcting.Prices remained high through the wee hours of the night, when Coinbase users went to sleep, and the Asians rose to trade their Litecoins. In spite of the broad market correction, the LTC to BTC rate is up about 2.22% in the past 24 hours.Chart courtesy of .

