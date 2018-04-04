Latest Benchmark Shows Dramatic Performance Improvements when combining the power of InsightEdge Platform, Intel Xeon Scalable processors and Intel Optane Solid State Drives

GigaSpaces, a provider of in-memory computing (IMC) technologies that unify fast-data analytics, AI and real-time applications on a single software platform, today announced the results of a benchmarking study that spotlight improvements of the latest Intel hardware breakthroughs. The study compared GigaSpaces InsightEdge Platform on Intel Xeon Scalable Processors and Intel Optane SSDs against previous-generation Intel products.

The results of the study show faster queries and load times on the platform, helping enterprises to access and act on insights the instant data is available.Time to load data to the InsightEdge Platform was 33% faster, and query times improved 23%(1) (details follow below). These results can be replicated in enterprises using on-premise, cloud, and hybrid cloud deployments.

"The combination of Intel's latest hardware and the InsightEdge Platform goes beyond unifying fast-data analytics and transactional processing to power instant insight and actions on time sensitive data in milliseconds," said Barak Bar Orion, Head of R&D at GigaSpaces. "Enterprises that adopt this approach can innovate real-time analytics applications leveraging machine learning to increase revenues, reduce costs, mitigate risks, and outperform their competitors."

The synergies of the combined GigaSpaces platform and Intel technologies accelerate AI innovations. Integration between GigaSpace's InsightEdge with BigDL -a distributed deep learning library for Apache Spark* software- and the Intel Math Kernel Library for Deep Neural Networks (Intel MKL-DNN) creates an infrastructure-optimized solution for deep learning workloads running on Intel Xeon Scalable processors. GigaSpaces MemoryXtend, a multi-tiered data storage architecture supports a hybrid storage model where data is stored on the SSD, leveraging Intel Optane SSDs and indexes are stored in RAM, resulting in the support of larger data workloads while maintaining high performance.

To generate the results, GigaSpaces ran geospatial and advanced data analysis on 4GB sets on the InsightEdge Platform to perform real-time operational decision-making. The tests compared the Intel Xeon Platinum 8168 processor and Intel Optane SSD DC P4800X Series against the Intel Xeon Processor E5-2660 v4 and the Intel SSD DC P3700 Series(2).

For more information, visit the company's blog: blog.gigaspaces.com

To see the benchmark result, visit: https://lp.gigaspaces.com/gigaspaces-insightedge-platform-powered-by-intel-architecture/

About GigaSpaces

GigaSpaces provides the leading in-memory computing platform for fast data analytics and extreme transaction processing. With GigaSpaces InsightEdge Platform, and its core engine XAP, organizations can overcome the complex obstacles of big data and advanced analytics to deliver real-time business impact. Hundreds of Tier-1 and Fortune-listed organizations worldwide leverage GigaSpaces across financial services, retail, transportation, telecom, healthcare, and others. GigaSpaces offices are located in the US, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.gigaspaces.com.

*Footnote:

(1) Benchmark results were obtained prior to implementation of recent software patches and firmware updates intended to address exploits referred to as "Spectre" and "Meltdown."Implementation of these updates may make these results inapplicable to your device or system.

(2) Configurations: Baseline, two-socket Intel Xeon processor E5-2660 v4, 2.0 GHz, total 28 cores, Intel Turbo Boost Technology and Intel Hyper-Threading Technology (Intel HT Technology on, 256 GB total memory, 16 DIMMs, 16 GB, 2,133 megatransfers per second (MT/s), DDR4, CentOS 7*, Intel SSD DC P3700 Series (1.6 TB Intel 3D NAND SSD with NVM Express* [NVMe*]) compared to a two-socket Intel Xeon Platinum 8168 processor, 2.7 GHz, total 48 cores, Intel Turbo Boost Technology and Intel HT Technology on, 192 GB total memory, 12 DIMMs, 16 GB, 2,100 MT/s, DDR4 LRDIMM, 1 x 800 GB, CentOS 7 Linux*, Intel Optane SSD DC P4800X Series (375 GB, NVMe).

