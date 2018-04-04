Samsung, Deluxe, ATEME and Scenarist Deliver End-to End HDR10+ Production Workflow for Ultra HD Blu-ray

Scenarist, LLC, the developer of Hollywood-standard Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc authoring systems based in Marin County, California announced today at the National Association of Broadcasters Convention that in conjunction with world leading technology companies Samsung, Deluxe, and ATEME it is showcasing the complete ecosystem for delivering HDR10+ high dynamic range content on the Ultra HD Blu-ray format at NAB 2018. With increasing support from technology leaders, service providers, and major content holders, HDR10+ is rapidly gaining critical-mass in Hollywood due to its ability to easily harness the full capabilities of 4K UHD TVs. The completed production ecosystem means that Ultra HD Blu-ray titles enabled with HDR10+ can be developed quickly and easily to deliver the ultimate in image quality and blockbuster entertainment to the living room.

"Warner Bros. has always strived to provide the best next gen home entertainment experience to consumers," said Jim Wuthrich, President of the Americas and Global Strategy, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. "With HDR10+ dynamic metadata, WB can continue to more accurately bring the filmmakers' vision of our 2018 releases and our vast catalog of over seventy-five 4K HDR titles to the home across a broad range of HDR10+ capable TV's."

HDR10+ utilizes messages in the video stream that instruct a 4K UHD TV to adjust itself on a scene-by-scene or even frame-by-frame basis for the optimum image quality. The result is that the TV's dynamic range can be focused to deliver an image tuned specifically for the content being displayed, and that means the visual impact is as close as possible to the artistic intent of the piece.

"Our main objective is to enable exciting movie watching experiences that communicate the true artistic intention of the story by pushing the boundaries of display technology," said Bill Mandel, vice-president, Industry Relations at Samsung Research. "Working with this group to complete the HDR10+ production workflow is a giant step toward that goal."

HDR10+ titles are completely compatible with existing UHD 4K displays and Ultra HD Blu-ray players, even if they don't support HDR10+. An existing, non-HDR10+ enabled, UHD display and Ultra HD Blu-ray player will output static HDR streams insuring a positive consumer experience on all devices.

"Deluxe has always been an early adopter of new formats, and a leader in enabling content creators and distributors around the world to take advantage of them," said Bob Michaels, Chief Operations Officer, Deluxe Distribution. "We're excited to collaborate on this ecosystem to advance HDR10+ as part of our ongoing commitment to delivering the best possible viewing experience for consumers."

Production of HDR10+ enabled Ultra HD Blu-ray titles relies heavily on precision video stream encoding with dynamic metadata and authoring with a refined multiplexing engine to ensure compatibility with HDR10+ capable players and TVs. Deluxe's media delivery team has worked closely with ATEME and Scenarist to solidify the production workflow. ATEME has updated their renowned TITAN 4K UHD encoding platform to support HDR10+ metadata insertion, and Scenarist has developed HDR10+ support into their world-standard authoring system, Scenarist UHD.

"ATEME has invested considerable research efforts to refine our compression algorithms on a comprehensive set of HDR use cases to ensure the best possible image results," said Jérôme Viéron PhD, Director of Research Innovation at ATEME in Paris, France. "We are excited to introduce support for HDR10+ dynamic metadata in our TITAN transcoder."

"Scenarist UHD is a truly refined authoring platform for Ultra HD Blu-ray. Our continuing goal is to provide comprehensive spec support and an optimized workflow to provide authors with unbridled creativity combined with the ultimate in player compatibility," said Chris Neely, managing partner at Scenarist, LLC in Marin County, California. "We are delighted to be working in concert with these technology leaders and major content holders to deliver the best possible home entertainment experience."

Scenarist will be demonstrating the complete HDR10+ workflow with ATEME TITAN and Samsung HDR10+ enabled Ultra HD Blu-ray Players and displays in a private demo suite located at the Renaissance Hotel directly adjacent to the Las Vegas Convention Center's South Exhibition Hall during NAB 2018. Contact Scenarist at info@scenarist.com to schedule a meeting or HDR10+ demonstration.

