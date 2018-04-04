Dynatronics Corporation: Dynatronics Welcomes New Director of Quality Assurance & Regulatory Affairs

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2018 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) announced today the hiring of Mark Gee as Director of Quality Assurance & Regulatory Affairs, effective February 12, 2018. Gee oversees the quality system of all operating units and reports to Cyndi McHenry, VP of Operations of Dynatronics.

Gee joins Dynatronics from Danaher Corporation (formerly Pelton & Crane) in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he was the Manager of Quality and Quality Systems. In addition to his time at Danaher, Gee has experience leading teams with organizations such as Ultradent Products, Inc. and Turning Point Counseling. His expertise includes the successful introduction of over 50 medical devices, meeting all of the associated quality and regulatory requirements. As the corporate Director of Quality Assurance & Regulatory Affairs, Gee will serve as a key leader in strengthening our operations through maintaining an effective quality system.

"Mark's experience is closely aligned with our current needs," commented McHenry. "He brings a wealth of experience in quality assurance & regulatory affairs that will be extremely valuable as we integrate multiple systems onto our growing platform. I look forward to the ideas and contributions Mark will bring to Dynatronics."

"I am excited to join Dynatronics," said Gee. "The company is transforming into a much larger organization and I believe an effective corporate quality system will help the business achieve its goals."

About Dynatronics Corporation

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT), through its Therapy Products, Hausmann Industries, and Bird & Cronin Divisions, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes advanced-technology medical devices, therapeutic and medical treatment tables, rehabilitation equipment, custom athletic training treatment tables and equipment, institutional cabinetry, orthopedic soft goods, as well as other specialty patient, rehabilitation and therapy products and supplies. Through its various distribution channels, the company markets and sells its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, orthopedists, hospitals, clinics, and other medical professionals, and institutions. More information including earning releases and other financial information are available at www.dynatronics.com/investors. Information about the company's products and services is available at www.dynatronics.com, www.hausmann.com, www.proteamtables.com, and www.birdcronin.com.

