

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) is working on touchless gesture control and curved screens for future iPhones, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The control feature would let iPhone users perform some tasks by moving their finger close to the screen without actually tapping it. The technology likely won't be ready for consumers for at least two years, if Apple chooses to go forward with it, the report said.



Apple's latest iPhones have a feature called 3D Touch that responds differently depending on different finger pressures. The new gesture technology would take into account the proximity of a finger to the screen, the report said.



According to the report, Apple is also developing iPhone displays that curve inward gradually from top to bottom. That's different than the latest Samsung smartphone screens, which curve down at the edges. So far, every iPhone model has used a flat display. The iPhone X's OLED screen curves slightly at the bottom, but the shape is mostly invisible to the human eye.



OLED, or organic light emitting diode, displays can be shaped into curves or even folded, unlike the less-flexible LCD screen technology used in prior iPhones. A curved iPhone may be as little as two to three years away, the report said. Apple is also working on new screen technology, known as MicroLED, but that's at least three to five years away, Bloomberg News reported last month.



Both features are still in the early research and development stage and Apple could choose to not go forward with the enhancements, the report said.



The report noted that the company has near-term plans to expand OLED technology to more devices.



