Dove Announces Global Partnership With Cartoon Network's Steven Universe to Build Self-Esteem and Body Confidence in Young People Using Mainstream Entertainment for the First Time

LONDON, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The two-year partnership takes the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the world's largest provider of self-esteem education, to a scale never-seen-before

Dove announces a two-year global partnership with Cartoon Network's Steven Universe to educate young people on body confidence through the cartoon's themes of inclusivity and empowerment, world and characters - going directly to them in a medium they know and love, something that has never been done before.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/662611/Dove_DSEP_x_SU_Still.jpg )



This pioneering collaboration comes from the Dove Self-Esteem Project which has been helping young people build self-esteem and body confidence through educational programmes since 2004. The project is based on the knowledge that over half of girls do not have high body confidence, leading them to avoid spending time with friends and family, put their health at risk and opt-out of important life events. The Dove Self-Esteem Project exists in 140 countries around the world and is committed to reaching 40 million young people by 2020 through its existing educational programmes; and with the help ofSteven Universe, will now reach 20 million more.

Using a public health intervention model, the Dove Self-Esteem Project will expand beyond structured workshops delivered by adults, to taking educational content direct to young people on a scale never-seen before. And in the case of the project's partnership with Cartoon Network, this will beSteven Universe's young viewers to positively impact their self-esteem and body confidence.

The partnership will come to life in a series of six short animated films directed bySteven Universecreator Rebecca Sugar, the first of which premieres today. Working with the Dove Self-Esteem Project, all content has been carefully co-created and grounded in scientific evidence by body image expert, Dr Phillippa Diedrichs at the Centre for Appearance Research at the University of the West of England in order to make a meaningful impact on a young person's self-esteem and body confidence.

Later this year, an original song featuring the cast of the show, an accompanying music video, and an educational eBook will also be launched adding to the Dove Self-Esteem Project's commitment to create a media landscape for young people that is inclusive by acknowledging every person's uniqueness and representing true diversity.

"Since 2004,through the Dove Self-Esteem Project,we have been providing young peoplewith the tools and resources they need todevelop body confidence and self-esteem so they can fully participate in life andreach their full potential,"says Sophie Galvani, Dove Global Vice President."We are passionate about evolving the types of messagesthe next generation arereceiving through media, which iswhy we are working side by side with partners to take the programme to the next level. We are introducing new tools toenable us toreach even more young people with content that not only educates butalsoentertains. By partnering withCartoon NetworkandRebecca Sugarwe are able tocreatenew ways tomake areal impact towardsour mission of helping young people build positive body confidence and self-esteem."

Research shows that children's media can be a powerful source of influence on young viewers' body image and emotional intelligence, with carefully designed inclusive content creating more positive attitudes and behaviours towards their own health and others.

"Appearance ideals and stereotypes are widespread in children's media. Studies show that this trend occurs more frequently on screen than in books. Therefore, it is vital to have new content that encourages children to have a positive relationship with the way they look and showcases a diverse and inclusive range of appearances,"states Dr Phillippa Diedrichs, Body Image Expert."The partnership creates content that tackles topics identified in scientific research as key influences on young people's body confidence, and delivers itinan engaging and fun way."

Critically acclaimed,Steven Universeis the first animated series on Cartoon Network to be created by a woman. A global pop culture phenomenon recognized for its overall themes of inclusivity, empathy and relatability, the show is inspired by Rebecca's friendship and close relationship with her younger brother Steven.

"It has always been important to us that our content resonates with our audience andempowers them," says Christina Miller, president of Cartoon Network."This partnership is unprecedented in its scale, reach and ambition to make a difference in kids lives around the world."

"Cartoons are a powerful medium when it comes to empathy and understanding, which is why my team and I take great care with Steven Universe to reflect real issues that affect our audience,"says Rebecca. "I'm grateful that I will have access to a plethora of research on body image and mentalhealth thanks to this partnership with the Dove Self-Esteem Project. This is an issue I have struggled with personally and I hope this will be a chance to amplify positive messages about self-awareness and acceptance."

For more information, visitdove.com/selfesteem

https://youtu.be/muuBLvFIIYs

ABOUT STEVEN UNIVERSE

Cartoon Network's Emmy-nominatedSteven Universerevolves around Steven, the "little brother" to a team of magical aliens-the Crystal Gems-who defend the planet Earth. Steven is the son of the Crystal Gems' late leader Rose Quartz and aging aspiring rockstar Mr. Universe. Steven belongs everywhere and nowhere: he has inherited his mother's Gem and her magical powers, but also his father's humanity and charm. The show is a slice-of-life action comedy that follows Steven as he attempts to bridge the gap between the sci-fi fantasy world of Gems and the cozy, funny, simple-yet-extraordinarily-complicated world of human beings.Steven Universeis created by Emmy and Annie Award-nominated writer andNew York Timesbestselling authorRebecca Sugar, and produced by Cartoon Network Studios.

ABOUT CARTOON NETWORK

Cartoon Network is Turner's global entertainment brand and the # 1 animation network in the U.S., offering the best in original content for kids and families with such hits as,Adventure Time, The Powerpuff Girls, Steven Universe, We Bare BearsandThe Amazing World of Gumball.Seen in 192 countries and over 400 million homes, Cartoon Network is known for being a leader in innovation with its approach to engaging and inspiring kids at the intersection of creativity and technology. Its pro-social initiative,Stop Bullying: Speak Upis an acknowledged and often used resource for kids and adults looking for tools that can assist in dealing with the ongoing issue of bullying.Turner, a Time Warner company, is a global entertainment, sports and news company that creates premium content and delivers exceptional experiences to fans whenever and wherever they consume content. These efforts are fueled by data-driven insights and industry-leading technology. Turner owns and operates some of the most valuable brands in the world, includingAdult Swim, Bleacher Report, Boomerang,Cartoon Network, CNN, ELEAGUE, FilmStruck, Great Big Story,HLN, iStreamPlanet, Super Deluxe, TBS, Turner Classic Movies(TCM), TNT, truTVand Turner Sports.

ABOUT THE DOVE SELF-ESTEEM PROJECT

Dove has a long-standing commitment to creating a world where beauty is a source of confidence, and not anxiety. The Dove Self-Esteem Project (2004), helps the women of tomorrow develop a positive relationship with the way they look so they are not held back by appearance-related concerns and anxiety and can realise their full potential.

So far, we've reached the lives of nearly 30 million young people across 138 countries, making the Dove Self-Esteem Project one of the largest providers of body confidence education in the world.dove.com/selfesteem

ABOUT UNILEVER

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Food, Home Care, Personal Care and Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. It has 169,000 employees and generated sales of €52.7 billion in 2016. Over half (57%) of the company's footprint is in developing and emerging markets. Unilever has more than 400 brands found in homes all over the world, including Persil, Dove, Knorr, Domestos, Hellmann's, Lipton, Wall's, PG Tips, Ben & Jerry's, Magnum and Lynx.

Unilever's Sustainable Living Plan underpins the company's strategy and commits to:

Helping more than a billion people take action to improve their health and well-being by 2020.

Halving the environmental impact of our products by 2030

Enhancing the livelihoods of millions of people by 2020.

The USLP creates value by driving growth and trust, eliminating costs and reducing risks. The company's sustainable living brands are growing 50% faster than the rest of the business and delivered more than 60% of the company's growth in 2016.

Unilever was ranked number one in its sector in the 2016 Dow Jones Sustainability Index. In the FTSE4Good Index, it achieved the highest environmental score of five. It led the list of Global Corporate Sustainability Leaders in the 2017 GlobeScan/SustainAbility annual survey for the seventh year running. Unilever has pledged to become carbon positive in its operations by 2030. For more information about Unilever and its brands, please visithttp://www.unilever.com. For more information on the USLP:http://www.unilever.com/sustainable-living/

Contact: Lottie Cooper,lottie.cooper@edelman.com,+44(0)20-3047-2091