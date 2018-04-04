AIM-quoted processor-based solutions group Concurrent Technologies saw pre-tax profits increase 2.3% to £3m last year, despite a small decline in turnover to £16.2m from the £16.4m it posted twelve months earlier. Concurrent's gross profit improved by 1.1% to £8.99m, while its gross margin for the year expanded to 55.4% from the 54.2% it achieved a year before thanks to a fall in R&D spending to £3.19m from £3.39m, £2.13m of which was capitalised, boosting EBITDA by 1.86% to £4.39m in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...