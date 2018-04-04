AIM-listed software and service company, Intercede, said on Wednesday that full-year revenue is expected to be up 10% on the previous year, as it announced the receipt of a US Federal Government order totalling $4m. The order, which was received on 28 March, includes software licenses and annual support and maintenance. Of the order revenues, $2.05m will be recognised in the financial year ended 31 March 2018. The group also said that revenue for the year to the end of March 2018 is expected to ...

