Private sector employment in the US rose more than expected in March, according to data released by ADP on Wednesday. Employers added 241,000 jobs versus expectations for a 205,000 increase. Meanwhile, the February total was revised uo to 246,000 from 235,000. Small businesses with fewer than 50 employees added 47,000 jobs, while medium businesses with between 50 and 499 employees added 127,000 jobs. Large companies with 500 or more employees recruited an extra 67,000 people. The goods-producing ...

