1st Security Bank of Washington: 1st Security Bank to Open New Branch in Silverdale

New Silverdale Branch will be the Puget Sound-based Community Bank's Third Location in Kitsap County

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2018 / FS Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FSBW), the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington ("the Bank"), announced today that it will be opening its newest 1st Security Bank branch in Silverdale, Washington, at 10574 Silverdale Way NW, bringing the number of 1st Security Bank branches in Washington State to a total of 12. This will be the Bank's third location in Kitsap County: the Poulsbo branch is located at 21650 Market Place NW and a 1st Security Bank Home Lending office is located at 450 Port Orchard Boulevard in Port Orchard.

"We feel that the strength of the Silverdale market, along with the opportunity to be more involved in the Kitsap County community, makes this a great fit for the Bank," said Joe Adams, 1st Security Bank's CEO. "Many of our current customers reside in the area and we look forward to serving the community more fully from this location."

The branch will be open for business mid-April and its daily hours of operation will be Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. A grand opening celebration is scheduled for the first week of May. Cake and coffee will be served at the branch throughout the day. Additionally, the Bank will hold an after-hours celebration on its grand opening day from 5 to 7 p.m. All residents of Silverdale are invited to attend and enjoy food and beverages from local Silverdale merchants. Attendees will also have the opportunity to enter a raffle and win prizes supplied by local businesses.

The new 1st Security Bank location will be managed by Jennifer Strong, who was born and raised in Kitsap County. She has 24 years of banking experience, with the last 10 years spent as a branch manager in Silverdale. "I am excited to be a part of the 1st Security team and proud to help further the Bank's commitment to the customer and the local communities where we do business," said Strong. Strong also says she takes great pride in the Silverdale community and looks forward to working with clients and making an impact on their financial lives.

For more information about 1st Security Bank including a full list of bank branches, visit https://www.fsbwa.com/.

ABOUT 1ST SECURITY BANK

FS Bancorp Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington, which provides loan and deposit services, predominantly to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in western Washington, through its 11 branches in the greater Puget Sound area. The Bank serves home mortgage customers throughout Washington State, with an emphasis on the Puget Sound and Tri-Cities markets. The Bank was rated the #1 Washington-based bank in its class by Banker's Caddy, an independent bank rating firm, and has been a three-time finalist in the Puget Sound Business Journal's Washington's Best Workplaces contest. 1st Security Bank was also recognized as one of the Top 200 Banks to Work For by the American Bankers Association in 2017.

MEDIA CONTACT

Rachael Brister

Public Relations, GreenRubino for 1st Security Bank

P: 206-957-4266

E: rachaelb@greenrubino.com

Joe Adams, CEO

1st Security Bank

P: 425-697-8048

E: joea@fsbwa.com

SOURCE: 1st Security Bank of Washington