Bioanalytical Systems, Inc.: BASi and Phlebotics Form Strategic Alliance; Continuing a Commitment to Automated Blood Sampling

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2018 / Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASI) ("BASi" or the "Company") today announced a technology alliance with Phlebotics, Inc. This agreement is the latest of BASi partnerships, including those with Joanneum Research and PalmSens, to expand their offering of products and services that improve data and increase the speed of bringing new drugs to market.

This alliance focuses on technology for automated blood sampling. For nearly 20 years, the BASi Culex® Automated Blood Sampling System has been a game changer in drug research by enabling stress-free sampling from large and small animal models. Phlebotics will continue its developments toward clinical applications.

BASi and Phlebotics have previously partnered on related projects. This new alliance will support Phlebotics through research and beta testing stages of product development. "When you consider BASi can sample blood from freely moving rodents with reduced pain, stress, blood loss, and labor, it makes sense to consider the advantages for clinical trial subjects and patients," said Pete Kissinger, a founder of both firms. "This partnering strategy will give us a head start in getting the product into the hands of clinicians."

Philip Downing, BASi Senior Vice President of Preclinical Services, added, "BASi is excited to collaborate with a partner who is equally committed to advancing automated pharmacology practices. At the animal level, we have seen an impact on the speed and quality of data that can be achieved with automation. We're excited to see this technology being explored for clinical applications, and we expect to advance our research for animal products, as well."

For BASi, this alliance supports the expansion of the company's preclinical product and service offerings. For Phlebotics, the alliance will facilitate using the knowledge gained from its initial clinical trials to refine their product for future hospital workflows. Pete Kissinger added, "We see the Phlebot as a component in the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), or what is sometimes called the smart ICU."

About Bioanalytical Systems, Inc.

BASi is a pharmaceutical development company providing Preclinical, Toxicological and Bioanalytical contract research services and monitoring instruments to the world's leading drug development companies and medical research organizations. The Company's in vivo automated sampling center is a purpose-built facility including ten in vivo labs, colony rooms for rats and mice with individually ventilated housing systems (IVCs), rodent surgical site, and a wet lab and cage wash facility that is complemented by state-of-the-art cold storage, formulations and bioanalytical facilities. The Company focuses on developing innovative services and products that increase efficiency and reduce the cost of taking a new drug to market. Visit www.BASinc.com for more information about BASi.

About Phlebotics, Inc.

Phlebotics, Inc. is a development stage company organized in 2007 expressly for the purpose of improving medical diagnostics in hospitalized patients as well as early-stage clinical trials for novel drugs and formulations using automated serial blood sampling that reduces risk, discomfort, blood waste and labor while improving data quality. Phlebotics products are for investigational use only (IUO) and are not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for the prevention, diagnosis or treatment of disease. Visit www.phlebot.com to learn more.

