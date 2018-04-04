Blue Point Capital Partners: Blue Point Inks Another Deal, Partnering with Management to Recapitalize Spector & Co.

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2018 / Blue Point Capital Partners, in partnership with management, announced today the acquisition of its eleventh Blue Point III platform investment, Spector & Co. (www.spectorandco.com). The Company is a leading industry supplier of writing instruments, journals and other business gifts to the North American promotional products industry.

"Spector & Co. is built on a longstanding tradition of excellence and a culture committed to serving its customers," said Jeff Robich, a Principal with Blue Point. "Rob Spector and his team have created an industry leader in the promotional products category, and we look forward to a partnership that will support the Company's growth strategy."

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Spector has established a reputation for innovative product development, exceptional product quality and outstanding customer service. The Company provides customized, branded products to a vast set of leading advertisers and brands, primarily through promotional product distributors who order Spector's products for items such as gifts, new employee and customer appreciation packages and event handouts.

"We are excited about partnering with the Blue Point team," said Rob Spector, CEO of Spector & Co. "Blue Point brings highly relevant experience and expertise needed as we pursue the next chapter of growth for the Company."

"What really attracted us to Spector is the strong culture of the Company, and their close ties to their customers and suppliers. It is also a great fit for us. As first institutional capital, we see several attractive opportunities that align with our toolkit. The Company has strong systems and management in place and is primed for tremendous growth. We are thrilled to partner with this esteemed team," said Chip Chaikin, a Partner with Blue Point.

Blue Point was represented by Stikeman Elliott LLP with debt financing provided by TD Bank. CIBC acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Spector & Co. in connection with the transaction.

Blue Point Capital Partners (www.bluepointcapital.com) is a private equity firm managing over $1.5 billion in committed capital. With offices in Cleveland, Charlotte, Seattle and Shanghai, Blue Point's geographical footprint allows it to establish relationships with local and regional entrepreneurs and advisors, while providing the resources of a larger, global organization. The Blue Point partner group has a 19-year track record of partnering with companies in the lower middle-market to facilitate growth and transformative change. It is one of only a few middle market private equity firms with a presence in both the United States and China, which provides a distinct advantage for its portfolio companies. Blue Point typically invests in businesses that generate between $20 million and $300 million in revenue.

