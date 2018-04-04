Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2018) - International Battery Metals Ltd. (CSE: IBAT) ("IBAT" or the "Company"), a company that specializes in the development of lithium extraction processes, applicable to oilfield brines, today announces that Selective Adsorption Lithium, Inc. ("SAL") the technology company being acquired by IBAT (see news release March 5, 2018) has filed for patent protection at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a process relating to contamination control during the lithium extraction process.

"The technology covered in this patent application represents a critical aspect of SAL's unique lithium-extraction process, and is but one reason why IBAT has the potential to outperform its competitors in the lithium-extraction arena," says John Burba, incoming chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of IBAT.

Oil field brines tend to have high concentrations of dissolved ions, such as calcium, magnesium, sulfate and the like that can make commercial recovery of lithium exceedingly difficult, there are also certain low concentration impurities that interfere with processing equipment. If left untreated these impurities can foul and seriously interfere critical processing equipment. The technology covered in the new patent application, "Contaminant Management in Extraction Systems," relates to a critical aspect of SAL's process that controls these other dissolved ions, and prevents them from fouling process equipment, or interfering with the efficiency of lithium absorption. SAL's extraction technology enhances the speed and efficiency of lithium extraction, reducing the recovery time and increasing extraction rates.

"With this and the many patent applications that are anticipated to follow, IBAT is working to protect our third-generation technology as we build our intellectual property portfolio in those countries where the technology may be deployed, and further advance our processing techniques."

The patent application covers an aspect of the technology for lithium-extraction from oilfield brines developed by Burba and other experts and protects advancements in oilfield lithium extraction. This filing will also allow IBAT to file additional international patents to protect this technology.

About IBAT

IBAT is an advanced technology company focused on developing lithium brine extraction processes. The company is in the process of creating and applying intellectual property related to lithium extraction from oilfield brines for petro-lithium extraction projects. IBAT's unique extraction process is environmentally friendly, low cost, and has the potential to produce high-quality, commercial grade lithium at a much faster rate than the current industry standards.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Logan Anderson"

Logan Anderson, CEO and Director

Phone: (778) 939-4228

Forward-looking statements

This news release of International Battery Metals, Ltd., Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada (the "company") includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. There can be no guarantees with respect to pipeline products that the products will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially successful. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of regulation and legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company's ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company's patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company's Annual Report and the company's other filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) available at the CSE's Internet site (www.thecse.com).