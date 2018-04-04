

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) said that it plans to open in North Las Vegas its fourth Nevada facility supporting customer fulfillment, creating more than 1,000 full-time jobs with benefits starting on day one. The company currently employs more than 3,000 full-time associates at its three existing Nevada facilities in North Las Vegas and Reno.



Amazon has invested millions of dollars into its local fulfillment center infrastructure and through compensation to thousands of employees in the state. Amazon's investments in Nevada contributed an additional $50 million into Nevada's economy from 2011 through 2016, and using methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Amazon estimates its investments in the state have created an additional 1,300 indirect jobs on top of the company's direct hires.



Amazon employees at the more than 800,000-square-foot fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship small items to customers such as books, household items and toys.



Full-time employees at Amazon receive competitive hourly wages and a comprehensive benefits package including health insurance, disability insurance, 401(k) and company stock awards starting on day one. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility with their growing families.



Amazon also offers full-time employees innovative programs like Career Choice, where the company will pre-pay up to 95 percent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon. Since the program's launch, over 12,000 employees have pursued degrees in game design and visual communications, nursing, IT programming and radiology, to name a few.



