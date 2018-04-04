

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Charter Communications (CHTR), Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) and Cox Communications, owners of NCC Media, announced they are creating a new division within NCC to design, deploy and sell unified advertising solutions across NCC's participants' national footprint. The group will use non-personally identifiable data and targeting capabilities to create advanced video advertising products. It will launch later in the current year. The group will build products that deliver targeted audiences across linear and video on demand platforms.



Andrew Ward, who currently serves as Vice President, CM360, will head the new group as General Manager. NCC Media's Board is heading the initiative, and is led by David Kline, Executive Vice President and President of Media Sales at Charter Communications, Billy Farina, Senior Vice President at Cox Media, and Marcien Jenckes, President of Advertising at Comcast Cable.



