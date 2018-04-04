SeeThruEquity Initiates Coverage on SSLJ.com Limited (NASDAQ: SSLJ) with a Target Price of $8.98

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2018 / SeeThruEquity, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on smallcap and microcap public companies, today announced it has initiated coverage on SSLJ.com Limited (NASDAQ: SSLJ) with a target price of $8.98.

The report is available here: April 2018 Initiation Report.

We initiate coverage on SSLJ.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSLJ, $5.21) with a price target of $8.98. SSLJ is a vertically integrated online-to-offline (O2O) home improvement service and product provider, with the third largest market share in China. SSLJ acts as a one-stop solution provider for all of the consumer's home improvement needs including consulting, design, construction, furnishing services as well as smart home products. The company's vertically integrated O2O business model offers significant competitive advantages over traditional players including more transparency, wider product range, better prices (~40-60% lower), standardization as well as faster turnaround of service and product delivery. SSLJ boasts of sales network in the top ten cities of China, which account for the majority of O2O home improvement demand. Within the overall O2O home improvement market (growing at a CAGR of 15.8%), the vertical service providers such as SSLJ are projected to grow faster (at a CAGR of 22.2%). SSLJ's recent strategic partnership with JD.com and Tianmen Han Da Technology is expected to significantly increase sales and earnings. The Tianmen deal has already resulted in contracts worth $17.3 million for SSLJ, which will start flowing beginning 1Q18. Further, the launch of high margin "third generation plus" package coupled with additional new smart home products (rice cooker, air purifier) in 3Q17 should support operating performance in FY18. SSLJ is targeting to expand in two new cities (Guangzhou and Nanjing) in 2018. Going forward in FY18, we expect SSLJ to increase revenues materially to ~$51.7 million (vs. FY17E sales of $15.8 million) fueled by new partnerships, launch of new packages and products and entry in new regions via franchising. We see SSLJ as a speculative play on the expanding O2O home improvement market in China which is seeing rapid growth amid rising urbanization and increasing per capita income.

Highlights from the report include:

Vertically Integrated O2O Business Model Provides Competitive Advantage

The company's vertically integrated O2O business model offers significant competitive advantages over traditional players. Compared to the traditional home improvement business, the O2O home improvement business offers more transparency, wider product range, lower prices, standardization as well as faster turnaround of service and product delivery. O2O home improvement service providers in China generally offers packages at prices which are 40% - 60% lower than traditional providers. While at the same time offering better consumer experience through 1-hour shopping process versus 5-7 days of order confirmation cycle of traditional players.

O2O Home Improvement Industry Experiencing Robust Growth

The O2O home improvement market in China has experienced rapid expansion in recent years. According to the Euromonitor, the O2O home improvement market in China will grow at a CAGR of 15.8% in the next few years and reach RMB391 billion by 2021. Within the O2O home improvement market, vertical service providers are expected to grow faster (CAGR of 22.2%) than the overall market, thereby gaining market share. The total market share of vertical providers is expected to increase to 39.6% in 2021 from 30.5% in 2016. SSLJ being a vertical service provider with presence in top-tier cities is expected to benefit from the high industry growth.

Strategic Partnerships to Fuel Growth

SSLJ's recent strategic partnership with JD.com and Tianmen Han Da Technology is expected to significantly increase sales and earnings. JD.com is one of the largest e-commerce players in China, while Tianmen Han Da is a leading real estate and e-commerce platform company. SSLJ plans to leverage JD's large customer reach in China to further expand its footprint and build brand awareness. We expect significant revenue boost via this partnership in the coming years. The Tianmen deal has already resulted in contracts worth $17.3 million for SSLJ, which will start flowing beginning 1Q18. We expect FY18 sales to be materially higher at ~$51.7 million (vs. FY17E sales of $15.8 million). This factors in additional sales via new strategic partnerships as well as expansion in new regions via franchising.

Initiate coverage with a price target of $8.98

We see SSLJ as a high risk and high reward play on the burgeoning O2O home improvement market in China. The target of $8.98 assumes that the company is successful in executing its growth strategy revolving around strategic partnerships, expansion in new regions and new product launches. Key risk include cooling of the property market due to stricter regulations which could hamper the growth of home improvement market.

Please review important disclosures at www.seethruequity.com.

About SSLJ.com Ltd.

SSLJ.com Limited is a pioneer in the vertically integrated O2O home decoration service and product market with one of the largest market shares in China. The Company provides customers with a one-stop solution for their homes' interior decoration and improvement needs by offering consulting, design, construction, and furnishing services as well as modern, high-quality and high-tech products. The Company has 9 branches and 12 sales offices in 10 cities. For more information, visit www.sslj.com.

About SeeThruEquity

Since its founding in 2011, SeeThruEquity has been committed to its core mission: providing impactful, high quality research on underfollowed smallcap and microcap equities. SeeThruEquity has pioneered an innovative approach to deliver equity research of microcap and smallcap companies. SeeThruEquity has also been the host of acclaimed investor conferences that are the ultimate event for publicly traded companies with market capitalizations less than $1 billion since 2012.

SeeThruEquity is approved to contribute its research reports and estimates to Thomson One Analytics (First Call), the leading estimates platform on Wall Street, as well as Capital IQ and FactSet. SeeThruEquity maintains one of the industry's most extensive databases of opt-in institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

For more information visit www.seethruequity.com.

Contact:

SeeThruEquity

info@seethruequity.com

SOURCE: SeeThruEquity