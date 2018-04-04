DNA Dynamics, Inc. Expands Blockchain DNA LLC Team

DNAD Announces that Michael Lajtay will Join the Team Immediately

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2018 / DNA Dynamics, Inc. (OTC PINK: DNAD) announces today that Crypto Currency and Blockchain expert, Michael Lajtay has agreed to join Blockchain DNA LLC.

Michael Lajtay began investing in digital currencies in 2014. Since then, he has served as a cryptocurrency consultant, trainer and speaker. He has participated in numerous initial coin offerings (ICO's), including one of the largest in the history of this emerging technology. He has also helped to launch several sophisticated mining operations and cryptocurrency trading platforms. Prior to the advent of cryptocurrencies, he created and launched a diverse array of consumer products ranging from beverages to video games and even automobiles, so he has a successful history of leading businesses taking their products to market.

DNA's CEO, Carl Grant, stated today that "At Blockchain DNA we are building a specialist Blockchain and Crypto Currency team of experts from the ground up. With Michael's help, we gain the instant credibility that he brings to the table, but also a wealth of experience that can guide our blockchain practice and our plans to expand heavily into Mining and ATM placement."

A full biography of Michael Lajtay's history will be posted on the Company's website this week.

DNA Dynamics, Inc. is currently vetting office space in the USA and will announce more information to shareholders once it has found a suitable location for their new operation center.

About DNA Dynamics, Inc.

Headquartered in Grandville, Michigan, and with operations in the UK, DNA Dynamics' business focuses building a sustainable and stable Crypto-currency ecosystem.

