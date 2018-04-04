A solar power plant with a capacity of between 20 and 30 MW is currently being planned with the support of the World Bank, which is now seeking consultants to carry out a feasibility study for the project.The World Bank has launched a tender to seek consultancy companies interested in carrying out a feasibility study for the construction of a solar-plus-storage solar park in Guinea Bissau, West Africa. The international financial institution said the project will have a power range of 20 MW to 30 MW, and that it will aim to stabilize power supply in the country, as well as providing additional ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...