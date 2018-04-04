sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

90,65 Euro		-0,42
-0,46 %
WKN: A0J37Z ISIN: US98310W1080 Ticker-Symbol: WD5 
Aktie:
Branche
Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
90,70
90,87
16:16
90,71
90,90
16:15
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE CORPORATION90,65-0,46 %