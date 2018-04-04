XEEDA, Inc.: XEEDA Partners with ZenCash to Launch World's First Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet Designed Solely for Smartphone Users

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2018 / Xeeda, Inc., offering the world's first hardware wallet and integrated bitcoin / altcoin app for smartphones, today announced a strategic partnership with ZenCash to be the first coin to launch its digital currency on the Xeeda platform. Xeeda's bitcoin / altcoin wallet provides a simple, secure, and convenient way to access, exchange, and manage bitcoins and other digital currency assets directly from a smartphone.

As users of digital currencies become more mainstream, Xeeda's mission is to provide convenient and secure mobile access to leading cryptocurrencies and their loyal communities around the globe. Users require a safe and secure method to transact with convenience directly from their smartphones. Using their PIN and fingerprint, users will be able to store cryptographic keys and exchange ZenCash and other cryptocurrencies, all from the convenience of their smartphone. Xeeda offers a truly mobile and convenient solution that will go on pre-sale in May 2018 for an expected delivery in late 2018.

"We are incredibly excited that ZenCash will be integrated in the Xeeda platform," said Kevin Maloney, CEO of Xeeda. "Internet usage and the global economy are increasingly driven by communications and transactions via smartphones. The collaboration with ZenCash supports our vision to accelerate digital currency adoption by creating a convenient and secure platform for crypto communities that require direct mobile access. Xeeda is focused on providing secure access to digital currency markets through ease-of-use and mobility using our hardware wallet and integrated app."

Many current cryptocurrency storage and access methods are not secure and can easily be hacked, with hundreds of millions in digital assets that have been stolen over the last few years. Xeeda's patent-pending hardware device is the first of its kind that aims to provide secure and convenient mobile access to cryptocurrency users via direct smartphone connection and fingerprint ID.

"Xeeda is an innovative company working on hardware technology that's critical to security and usability, so we're extremely proud to announce this partnership," said Robert Viglione, Co-Founder of ZenCash. "Secure and convenient access through smartphones is another step forward in making ZenCash more widely accessible to a broader user base."

Xeeda is supported on iOS and Android devices. To use the hardware wallet, users will need to download the XEEDA app on their iOS and Android devices. The app utilizes biometric scanners for security. Simply plug the device into your smartphone, set a pin, scan your fingerprint, and access your XEEDA app. The app allows the authenticated user to access and control assets, manage balances, and initiate transfers.

Xeeda will support ZenCash, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, BitcoinCash, Dash, Ripple, Stellar, and others upon launch.

Preorders for XEEDA will start in May 2018, with the first batches expected to ship out between October and December. Subscribe to the XEEDA newsletter for sale updates here: https://www.xeeda.io/.

About Xeeda

Xeeda is developing the world's first cryptocurrency hardware wallet and integrated app for smartphones, providing a secure and convenient way to access, exchange, and manage your bitcoins and other digital currency assets directly from your smartphone. For more information, visit xeeda.io.

About ZenCash

ZenCash , the privacy coin for borderless, decentralized communications and transactions, is the first and most important product in the Zen portfolio. Zen launched its blockchain in Spring 2017 with a vision of creating a truly private ecosystem for messaging and payments. Zen provides privacy and networking infrastructure for secure and anonymous collaboration. For more information, visit zencash.com.

Xeeda Contact:

Kevin Maloney, CEO

support@xeeda.io

1-800-307-4299

SOURCE: XEEDA, Inc.