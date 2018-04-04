Fjarskipti hf. - The company's shareholders meeting has approved the name change of the company to Sýn hf., ref to an announcement from the company made public on March 22, 2018.



Pursuant to this change, Fjarskipti's name and orderbook symbol in Nasdaq Iceland's trading system will be changed as of April 9, 2018.



Current symbol New symbol Current name New name Date of change -------------------------------------------------------------------- VOICE SYN Fjarskipti hf. Sýn hf. 09.04.2018 --------------------------------------------------------------------