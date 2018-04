GCP Student Living plc

("GCP Student' or the "Company', together with its subsidiaries the "Group')

LEI: 2138004J4ID66FK38H25

Director Declaration

In accordance with LR 9.6.14 R, the Company has been informed that Marlene Wood, non-executive Director of the Company, was appointed as a non-executive director of RM ZDP PLC on 21 February 2018. RM ZDP PLC listed on the London Stock Exchange with effect from 3 April 2018.

4 April 2018