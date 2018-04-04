

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp. said Wednesday that it has accumulated more than $1 billion in shares in three listed affiliates of Hyundai Motor Group (HYMLF.OB, HYMTF.OB).



In a statement, Elliott called Hyundai's plan an 'encouraging' first step toward 'an improved and more sustainable corporate structure.' Still, it said that more needs to be done and it intends to have discussions with Hyundai's management and offer recommendations on the group's plan.



Elliott said it holds shares in auto manufacturers Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motors Corp., as well as car-parts company Hyundai Mobis Co., but didn't disclose its stake size in each firm.



